Brewer bats go silent in loss to Giants (AUDIO)

Chris Stratton and three relievers combined to help the San Francisco Giants shut down the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in their series opener on Monday night at AT&T Park.

Stratton improved to 2-2, holding the Brewers to four hits over six innings. San Francisco’s bullpen didn’t allow a hit and Sam Dyson earned his 11th save.

The Giants scored both of their runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Brandon Crawford’s RBI double. Nick Hundley’s grounder to second base plated the second run.

Zach Davies was saddled with the loss but deserved a better fate. He worked six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, two walks and struck out five.

The Giants started the day in last place in the National League west, 26 games under .500. It was only the second shutout of the season for the Giants and their first at home.

The Brewers dropped 2 1/2 games behind the division leading Chicago Cubs with the loss. They also fell 3 1/2 games behind Arizona for the final wildcard spot in the National League.

The Brewers are now 4-15 in their last 19 games at AT&T Park.

Game two of the series is tonight. The Brewers will send Jimmy Nelson (9-6, 3.74) to the mound against the Giants Jeff Samardzija (8-12, 4.79). First pitch time is set for 9:15 p.m.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says they couldn’t get anything going :13

AUDIO: Zach Davis says he can’t worry about what the offense does :12