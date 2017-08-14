Brewers get the bats going, win series over Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers came out of their offensive slump and capped off a series win with a 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The Brewers scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed. It’s the 29th time this season that the Brewers have scored two or more runs in the first inning this season, which tops the majors.

The Reds entered the series with the worst pitching staff in bats and the slumping Brewers scored 23 runs on 36 hits in the series. Newcomer Neil Walker had a pair of singles in his Brewers debut.

Cincinnati did pull within 3-2 when Adam Duvall clubbed a two-run homer off of Matt Garza in the third.

Eric Sogard then tripled into the right-field corner with one out in the fourth and Hernan Perez dropped down a squeeze bunt with a 96-mph fastball coming right at his head.

The Brewers made it 7-2 in the fifth when Domingo Santana clubbed a three run home run, his 19th of the season.

Walker didn’t arrive in Milwaukee until late Saturday night and was penciled into the lineup on Sunday. The Brewers put lefthander Brent Suter on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left rotator cuff, making room for Walker on the 25-man roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated reliever Michael Blazek for assignment.

