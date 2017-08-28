Brewers hold off Dodgers, capture series (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers capped off a three-city road trip by taking 2 of 3 from the Los Angeles Dodgers, pulling out a 3-2 victory on Sunday. The Brewers went 5-4 on the road trip and return home to Milwaukee just two games behind the Central Division leading Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers became the first team to claim a series from the Dodgers since the first week of June. The Dodgers had gone 19-0-3 in their previous 22 series.

Jimmy Nelson didn’t allow a hit until the sixth and ended up pitching 6 2/3 innings, allowing a pair of runs on four hits. Nelson improved to 10-6 on the season with a 3.75 ERA.

The Brewers scored all of their runs off of Dodgers starter Yu Darvish, who made it through five innings. A first inning error allowed the Brewers to jump out in front 1-0. They scored two more in the third on a home run by Hernan Perez and a run-scoring single by Domingo Santana.

Following Nelson, the Brewers bullpen once again did its job, behind Anthony Swarzak, Josh Hader and Corey Knebel, who nailed down his 29th save.

When the Brewers departed on their difficult road trip, they trailed the Cubs by one-game. They come home just two back, which is good news for the Brewers.

The Brewers have the day off on Monday. They’ll open a home series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park on Tuesday.

AUDIO: Corey Knebel says they had their hands full in the series :12

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says the series win should give them confidence going forward :11