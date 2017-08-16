Brewers hold off Pirates for 3-1 win

The Milwaukee Brewers held off Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, pulling out a 3-1 win over the Pirates in their series opener at Miller Park.

Zach Davies kept the Pirates off balance, allowing a run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings to earn his 14th victory (14-6) of the season. It was a good bounce back win for Davies, who struggled in his last outing.

Manny Pina drove in a pair of runs for the Brewers and Keon Broxton clubbed a pinch hit home run in the 7th to close out the scoring between the two teams.

The Brewers went with a heavy left-handed hitting lineup against Pirates starter Ivan Nova. Jonathan Villar, who is a switch hitter, started in center field. Eric Sogard also started at shortstop after Orlando Arcia was a late scratch with back spasms.

The Brewers are tied for second place with the St. Louis Cardinals, a game and a half behind the division leading Cubs.

The two teams close out their series at Miller Park this afternoon. Jimmy Nelson (9-6, 3.72) gets the start for the Brewers. Gerrit Coles (10-8, 3.96) goes for the Pirates.

Brewers getting healthier

Brewers skipper Craig Counsell announced Brandon Woodruff, Matt Garza and Chase Anderson as his three starters for the upcoming weekend series at Colorado. Anderson has been out with an oblique injury since late June. Catcher Stephen Vogt will also return to the lineup against the Rockies. Vogt has been out with a left-knee sprain since July 18 and is currently on a minor league rehab stint.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Zach Davies performance :19

AUDIO: Keon Broxton said he’s ready to help the team in any way :16