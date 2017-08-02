Brewers make early runs stand up in win over Cardinals (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the first inning and made them stand in a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener at Miller Park on Tuesday night.

It’s just the fourth win in the last 15 games for the Brewers, who remain 2 1/2 games behind the division leading Chicago Cubs, who also won last night (16-4 over Arizona).

Jimmy Nelson (9-5) pitched six solid innings, allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven to earn the victory. It is the first time Nelson has beaten the Cardinals in 11 starts and 12 career appearances. Nelson had entered the game 0-8 against St. Louis lifetime with a 7.01 ERA.

Nelson picked up his 13th quality start this season, matching his career high in 30-plus starts in each of the last two seasons.

Jacob Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning and after Josh Hader walked Matt Carpenter to start the eighth, Anthony Swarzak came on to strike out the next three hitters. Corey Knebel pitched the ninth and earned his 19th save of the season.

The Brewers ended a 0-for-33 slump with runners in scoring position when Domingo Santana’s delivered an RBI single in the first.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night. Brent Suter (2-1, 2.40) gets the start for the Brewers. Luke Weaver (0-1, 4.50) will start for the Cardinals.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Jimmy Nelson’s outing :19

AUDIO: Jimmy Nelson on finally beating the Cardinals :16