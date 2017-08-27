Brewers minor-leaguer suffers heart attack

Milwaukee Brewers minor-league infielder Julio Mendez suffered a heart attack on Saturday night after he was hit in the chest by a pitch while playing for the rookie-ball club in the Arizona League.

The 20-year-old Mendez was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Mendez was administered CPR by medical officials on site before being taken to the hospital.

Mendez was signed by the Brewers in July 2013 and played two seasons with the Dominican Summer League team before moving up to the Arizona League for the last two years.