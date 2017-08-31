Broxton saves the day for the Brewers (AUDIO)

Keon Broxton was inserted into Wednesday’s game as a late inning, defensive substitution. The move by manager Craig Counsell paid off in a big way for the Milwaukee Brewers.

With Corey Knebel on to protect a 6-5 lead and close out the win, Randal Grichuk sent one to the wall in center. Broxton, who has played the hero before, jumped high to bring the ball back and squeeze it for the final out. It gave the Brewers a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals and a split of their two game series at Miller Park.

Knebel recorded his 30th save of the season for the Brewers.

Tommy Pham clubbed a pair of two run homers for the Cardinals. The first came in the first off of Chase Anderson. The second was in the 8th off of Anthony Swarzak that made it a one-run game. Grichuk had also homered off of Anderson in the sixth inning to tie the game 3-3.

Anderson was around long enough for the win, improving to 8-3 with a 2.96 ERA.

The Brewers got home runs from Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar in the win.

The Cubs knocked off Pittsburgh 17-3, sweeping the Pirates. It means the Brewers remain 3 1/2 games behind Chicago in the Central Division race.

The Cubs will open a four-game series against Atlanta at Wrigley Field, while the Brewers remain home to open a big four-game weekend series against the Washington Nationals. Zach Davies (15-7, 3.91) gets the game one start for the Brewers. Gio Gonzalez (13-5, 2.40) gets the nod for the Nationals.

AUDIO: Keon Broxton on the game winning catch in center field :12

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Broxton’s play :13

AUDIO: Corey Knebel on the final out :11