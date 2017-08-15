Bucks to open season against Celtics in Boston

The Milwaukee Bucks will open the 2017-18 season on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in Boston against the Celtics. The Bucks will play their home opener two nights later against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks schedule includes 18 games that will be available to a national audience, including 10 on ESPN and TNT.

The Bucks have 15 sets of back-to-back games this season, down from 17 last season.

The Bucks will play seven games in October, five of which come at home. They’ll play 13 games in November, only four of those 13 will come at home.

The Bucks will also play one of their 41 home games at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, a contest they have dubbed their “Return to the MECCA” game.

The Bucks preseason schedule is a shortened one, down from six games last year to four games this year. The Bucks will open the preseason at Dallas on Monday, Oct. 2. They’ll also face the Bulls in Chicago on Oct. 6. They’ll play a pair of exhibitions at the BMO Harris Bradley Center against Indiana (Oct. 4) and Detroit (Oct. 13).