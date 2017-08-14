Canadian company to buy Superior’s Calumet refinery

A Canadian company has agreed to purchase Wisconsin’s only oil refinery, located in Superior. Calgary-based Husky Energy has announced it will buy the 50,000 barrel per day refinery for $435 million in cash.

Husky says it plans to retain the approximately 180 workers at the refinery. The firm refines heavy oil from oil sands and conventional operations in western Canada.

The company employees 5,200 people and produces 320,000 barrels of oil per day. Calumet originally acquired the refinery in 2011 from Murphy Oil. The Superior refinery opened under the Lake Superior Refining Company name in 1950 and had been operated by Murphy since 1958.

KDAL