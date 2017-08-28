Cash donation best way to help Harvey flood victims

The best way to help flood victims in Texas is also among the easiest — a cash donation to a reputable recovery organization. “Cash is very flexible, it’s efficient, it doesn’t require any kind of packaging or transportation, it can get to the scene and be used right away to purchase materials to help people,” said Wisconsin Emergency.

Pritchard said people in Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast don’t need donations like used clothing, and the effort to transport such items will actually impede recovery efforts.

Wisconsin Emergency Management has not been asked to help with the disaster in Houston — yet. Pritchard said the state is ready to help as needed, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the catastrophic flooding. “We are working to coordinate other state agencies to identify assets in Wisconsin, and be prepared to send them, if requested.”

Wisconsin is part of a nationwide organization called EMAC — the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. “Those crews down there will help, and as this goes on, they’ll need relief.”