Charges filed in Oostburg double homicide

Charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred against a 41-year-old Oostburg man suspected of fatally shooting two people in an on Sunday.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s investigators believe Sergio Ochoa shot and killed 42-year-old Luis Garcia and 43-year-old Fernando Lopez at an Oostburg residence. Ochoa and Garcia are believed to be relatives.

While a motive is unknown, Garcia’s brother has offered an explanation of what happened. The two were found dead in the 400 block of North Tenth Street early Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

WTAQ