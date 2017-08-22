College students advised to check if school IDs good for voting

Wisconsin college students who want to vote next year should start thinking about it now. “What they really ought to do, before they get to bogged down in their studies and partying, is they ought to figure out what it is they have to be able to vote, and make sure that’s going to be sufficient,” says Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause in Wisconsin.

Students who already have a Wisconsin driver license or one of the other acceptable forms of photo I.D. can go ahead and register to vote — but should check to find out whether their school issued I.D. will allow them to do so.

Heck noted that, on University of Wisconsin System four-year campuses, only three have I.D. that will that will work for voting purposes. On all other UW four year campuses, and all two year campuses, students will need to get a second school issued I.D. At Wisconsin’s private colleges and technical colleges, some but not all I.D. can be used

Students can check on-line at Common Cause Wisconsin or check with their schools, to see what I-D is and isn’t acceptable.