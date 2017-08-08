Cross Plains businesswoman to run for governor

Another Democratic candidate has announced a run for Wisconsin Governor. Michele Doolan, a business owner and mother of three from Cross Plains with no experience in elected office, plans to seek the party’s nomination to challenge Governor Scott Walker next year.

Doolan says her focus will be the needs of Wisconsin workers and businesses, and getting the state back toward common sense.

“Wisconsin Government isn’t working; We feel it, we know it, we see it every day. The people of our state have always been about determination, cooperation, and Midwest values that have been lost in the bickering and partisan fighting,” Doolan said in a news release.

Doolan joins other Democratic candidates who have already announced, including state Representative Dana Wachs, Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik, and another political newcomer, Bob Harlow.

