Cullen to head Common Cause in Wisconsin

A former state Senator and Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services Secretary from Janesville is taking over as Chairman of the Board for the state’s largest non-partisan citizens political reform organization.

Tim Cullen says top issues to be tackled by Common Cause in Wisconsin deal with the election process. Cullen calls this a dark and deeply troubling period in Wisconsin’s long, proud history with the power of special interest and millionaire money never greater, voter suppression never more evident, and hyper-partisan gerrymandering of state legislative districts never more deliberate.

Cullen says Common Cause is re-committing its reform work to unite Wisconsinites toward reestablishing open, accountable, and transparent state government.

WCLO