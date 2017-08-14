Details coming today over Wisconsin and Notre Dame series

Officials from the University of Wisconsin and Notre Dame will share details about their upcoming football series at a news conference in Chicago today.

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and Green Bay Packers president and chief executive officer Mark Murphy are all expected to be on hand for the 11:30 a.m. news conference at the Under Armour Brand House in Chicago.

The two game series is expected to begin in 2020 and conclude with a game in 2021. The first matchup is expected to be played in Green Bay at Lambeau Field, with the second matchup slated for Soldiers Field.

The Badgers last played a two game series with LSU, in Houston in 2014 and then in Green Bay in 2016.

The last time Wisconsin and Notre Dame played was in 1964, a 31-7 victory by the Irish.