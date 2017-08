Attendance was up five percent this year at EAA AirVenture.

Spokesman Dick Knapinski says about 590,000 people were there over the week-long show, which ended on Sunday. Friday and Saturday were the busiest, and that’s when the Blue Angels were in town.

There were also nearly 3,000 showplanes, which was up five percent. The number of vintage planes jumped by 12 percent to over 1,100. About 40,000 people camped at their aircraft and drive-in sites.

