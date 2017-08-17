Explosion destroys Shawano County home

An early morning explosion has leveled a residence in Shawano County. It happened at approximately 5:03 am Thursday in the Town of Wescott on Richter Court.

Shawano County Sheriff’s Captain Thomas Tuma says the blast was “heard throughout the region.” Two people live at the home, and officials say at least one was not home at the time of the explosion.

WTAQ asked Tuma whether anyone was in the house at the time. “We are concerned and conducting a search.”

The cause and origin of the explosion is unknown. Tuma says the home is a complete loss but is unaware of damage to any other structures.

WTAQ