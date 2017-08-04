Full 7th Circuit Court will review Dassey case

All members of a federal appeals court will review a decision to overturn Brendan Dassey’s murder conviction.

The full 7th Circuit Court in Chicago agreed Friday to take up the case, after a three-judge panel voted 2-1 earlier this year to throw out Dassey’s conviction – finding that his confession had been coerced. The 12 judges will hold a hearing on September 26.

A jury found Dassey guilty of the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach 11 years ago. The now 27-year-old Dassey is serving a life prison sentence.

Dassey’s uncle, Steven Avery, is also appealing his conviction for Halbach’s murder.

