Gordy’s sends notice of possible layoffs

More than 1,000 Gordy’s Markets employees could be facing layoffs. The company is currently controlled by a receiver, which sent notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development of possible mass layoffs.

The receiver is trying to find a buyer, but if it can’t do so in sixty days, the jobs may be permanently eliminated. State law requires notification of large-scale layoffs.

Gordy’s has already closed some of its least-profitable locations in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Hayward, and announced plans earlier this month to close additional stores in Stanley, Spencer and Richland Center.

Two other locations, one in Tomah and two others in Eau Claire, will be bought by Festival Foods. October 27 is the deadline for Gordy’s to find a buyer for the other stores.

WSAU