Group wants changes in review process for Great Lakes diversions

The Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Cities Initiative has ended efforts to appeal a decision that allows the city of Waukesha to withdraw water from Lake Michigan, and now hopes to change the process for reviewing future requests.

Rather than filing a federal lawsuit challenging the 2016 decision, Initiative president John Dickert said they will work with Great Lakes states to change the process for evaluating future requests to divert water.

Dickert said they want to get more public input involved in the process. “Bringing in more players and stakeholders to the table, to get the information that is truly needed to get a good application review,” he said.

Dickert said his organization will continue the fight to protect the Great Lakes, and hopes to have a new review process in place by the end of next year.

WRJN