Haribo will get $21 million in tax breaks for Wisconsin factory

A German company that created the gummy bear will get $21 million in state income tax credits if it creates 385 jobs at a new Wisconsin plant.

State officials confirmed the tax break Wednesday for Haribo, which plans to build its first North American gummy bear factory in Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation says that to get the tax breaks, Haribo must spend $220 million on the facility and maintain the jobs it promised through 2028 starting with 50 full time jobs by the end of 2019 and 50 to 80 each year through 2024.