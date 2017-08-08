House sidelined with hamstring injury

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready for their exhibition opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. They’ll likely play without a handful of starters, including defensive back Davon House, who watched practice Monday on the sidelines, dealing with a hamstring injury.

House said he will take things on a daily basis, but he expects to be out “for a little bit.”

Missing time isn’t a terrible thing for House, having already played in Dom Capers system before. House did say he would like to return as quick as possible to help build chemistry with the young members of the Packers secondary. His absence will create more opportunities for the young stable of defensive backs like top pick Kevin King, as well as 3rd year defensive backs Quinten Rollins and Damarious Randall.