Jones leads Wisconsin State Open at midway point

Madison’s Garrett Jones, takes a one-shot lead into the final 36-holes of the Wisconsin State Open at North Shore Country Club in Mequon today. Jones fired a 2-under par 70 on Tuesday to move atop the leader board, one shot ahead of amateur Phillip Johnson of Colgate.

Teaching professional David Roesch of Germantown and Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant are both at 141, just two shots off the lead, heading to the final day on Wednesday. Roesch won the State Open in 2004.

Defending champion Jordan Elsen, shot a 69 and moved into a tie for ninth at even-par 143.

There’s $10,000 on the line for today’s winner.