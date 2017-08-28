Kelly captures first senior title

Madison’s Jerry Kelly captured his first Champions Tour title in 13 starts by winning the Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Washington.

Kelly shot a 6-under par 66 to finish a tournament record 19-under 197. Kelly tied Jerry Smith for the lead with a birdie on the par-4 16th hole and moved ahead with a 15-foot birdie put on the par-3 17th.

The win moved Kelly up to 11th in the Schwab Cup standings with $762,277. It ends a 8-year drought for Kelly, who last won the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2009.

Fox Point native Skip Kendall (72) tied for 41st.

Johnson wins in a playoff

Dustin Johnson trailed Jordan Spieth by five strokes early in the round. Johnson ended up winning The Northern Trust in Old Westbury, New York in a playoff.

The top 100 golfers in the Fed Ex Cup point standings advance to this weeks even at TPC Boston.