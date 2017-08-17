Kenosha alderman charged with stalking

Kenosha Alderman G. John Ruffolo is free on $10,000 bond after being charged with stalking an ex-girlfriend. Ruffolo is due back in court on August 25th, and could get up to 18 months in prison if found guilty.

A woman from Mount Pleasant broke off their relationship over three years ago. A criminal complaint says Ruffolo called, sent emails, and lurked outside her home and workplace.

Prosecutors say a tracking device, placed on Ruffolo’s vehicle after police got a warrant, showed he was near her residence and workplace at least 50 times. The woman claimed Ruffolo followed her car for more than 15-miles, and that she feared for her safety.

Police were seen removing a computer and other possible evidence from Ruffolo’s home when he was arrested Tuesday morning. Ruffolo has been on the Kenosha City Council for almost two decades.