Madison CrossFit games deemed a success

By all accounts, Madison made a strong debut as host of the Reebok CrossFit Games. Participants tell 27 News that they were impressed with the city. “Madison is so warm,” said Sigmundur Eythorson is from Iceland. “You see the people, you see the smiles. You feel so welcome here.”

Crossfit organizers claim the 4 day event, which ended Sunday, brought in at least $7 million in direct spending. “I’ve heard from grocery stores, restauarants and CrossFit affiliates that they’ve been busy,” said Madison Area Sports Commission Vice President Jamie Patrick.

Madison will host the CrossFit Games for the next two years.

