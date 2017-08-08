Google+

Madison hosting Major League Dreams Showcase

Madison is hosting the Major League Dreams Showcase today as 100 of the Northwoods League’s top prospects form four teams for a day of scouting workouts and double-header action.

The two games will be played in front of major league scouts.  The Showcase provides a platform for players looking to one day make it into the professional ranks.  The players are hand-selected by a panel of major league scouts, distinguishing the event from the more traditional All-Star Game format that features representatives from every team.

For the baseball fan, the Showcase provides a glimpse of the country’s elite collegiate baseball talent.

Double-header action starts at 4:05 p.m. today at The “Duck Pond” at Warner Park in Madison.


