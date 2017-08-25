Madison police officer charged with OWI had child in car

A Madison police officer is back on the beat following her arrest in June. Officer Kelly Hoeft had a blood alcohol level more than three times above the legal limit when she was pulled over more than two months ago while off duty.

Hoeft faces criminal charges because there was a five-year-old in her vehicle at the time. Hoeft took a personal leave after her arrest, and has since put on patrol duty. She has been removed from her duties as a Safety Education officer in the Madison Metropolitan School District.

“There was nothing done in this case that would occasion the suggestion of preferential treatment or impropriety,” Madison Chief of Police Mike Koval said in a statement released Thursday. “A timely investigation, conducted by a Sergeant and two officers, led to the arrest and filing of three charges in the immediate case.”

