Marquette adds Judson to coaching staff

The Marquette men’s basketball team has hired veteran coach Rob Judson as special assistant to head coach Steve Wojciechowski on Tuesday.

Judson has more than 30 years of coaching experience, including the last four at Indiana under former Marquette coach Tom Crean. Judson was the Hoosiers’ director of basketball operations for two seasons before moving into an assistant coaching position prior to the 2015-16 season in Bloomington.

Judson was also an assistant for Illinois from 1996-2001, where he served as a top recruiter for Lon Kruger and Bill Self and watched the Fighting Illini make four NCAA tournament appearances in five years and win Big Ten crowns in 1998 and 2001.