Marshfield Man Drowns In Lake Superior

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call for assistance on Wednesday afternoon for a man who fell overboard from a sailboat on Lake Superior.

The 68 year old man, identified as Stanley Szczytko of Marshfield, Wisconsin, was found about 20 minutes later submerged in the water between Houghton Point and Long Island.

Szcytko man was transported to the Washburn Marina where first responders were standing by. Paramedics continued resuscitation efforts without success.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was attempting to untangle a line to the jib sail on the 42 foot boat and was pulled overboard when the line freed.

The call for assistance was made by a woman who was also on the vessel.

KDAL