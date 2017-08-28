New college students urged to safeguard their identities

As students head back to college, a word of warning from state consumer protection officials

For many students, college will mark their first time living on their own. Jerad Albrecht with the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection says it’s also the first time many are responsible for protecting their identity.

“College introduces some interesting situations for students that they may not have had to deal with before – namely that they are now responsible for the care and security of their information, and the care and security of their devices,” he says.

Albrecht says students should never carry important documents, such as their Social Security card, with them unless they are needed for something like a job application. He suggests students should get a lock box and small shredder to help protect or destroy sensitive documents. Also, make sure they use secure Wi-Fi connections for any financial transactions.