New state law targets credit card skimmers

Police in Wisconsin will have new tools to deal with credit card skimmers.

Republican Sen. Rob Cowles of Allouez was the co-author of a bill that creates new penalties, which Governor Walker signed it into law Wednesday. Cowles says people could be charged with a felony for having a skimmer, selling them, and buying things using the credit card information they stole.

The maximum penalties range from 3-1/2 years in prison for having a skimmer and 10 years for buying things using stolen credit card information.

WHBY