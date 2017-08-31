Packers add Brooks to help pass rush

The Green Bay Packers will have a little more than a week to get Ahmad Brooks up to speed before facing Seattle in the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Lambeau Field.

The Packers agreed to a deal with veteran outside linebacker on Wednesday, a deal that could pay him as much as $5 million.

The 33-year-old Brooks spent the last nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and ranks third in franchise history with 51 1/2 sacks.

The Packers entered training camp without Julius Peppers and Datone Jones, who left in free agency. They were hoping Jayrone Elliott and Kyler Fackrell would step in and take over the lost production. When it didn’t happen, the Packers had their eyes open for help and the timing of Brooks release from the 49ers couldn’t have been better.

Brooks has had at least five sacks in each of the past eight seasons. His career high of 8 1/2 came in 2013.

The addition of Brooks allows the Packers to have more flexibility and patience with fourth round draft pick Vince Biegel. Biegel is recovering from foot surgery during the offseason and hasn’t been cleared for play or practice. He would appear to be a good candidate for the PUP list, which would keep him on the sidelines for at least the first six weeks of the season.

The Packers close out the preseason on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams (6 p.m.) at Lambeau Field. Following the game, they’ll start trimming their roster to 53 players by the weekend.