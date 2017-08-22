Packers get good news on Lowry

The Green Bay Packers received some good news on the injury front with second year defensive lineman Dean Lowry.

Lowry avoided a serious knee injury after he left last Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Redskins. Tests showed no major damage and the injury is considered to be a short-term one.

Packers sign D-lineman

The Packers signed former University of Miami nose tackle Calvin Heurtelou, helping fill the void at the position when Letroy Guion was released this month.

Heurtelou had been out of the NFL since his release by the Denver Broncos in the cut to 75 players last year. He had signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent in May of 2016.

Back to work

The Packers return to the practice field on Tuesday. They moved their practice time back to 3:15 this afternoon to deal with injuries and rehab from Saturday’s preseason game at Washington.

Tuesday’s workout is one of three remaining practices open to the public as training camp winds down.