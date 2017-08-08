Packers release DL Letroy Guion

The Green Bay Packers announced the release of troubled defensive lineman Letroy Guion on Tuesday. The move comes two days before the teams first preseason game, Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field.

Guion played in 44 regular season games and started 35 of them over three seasons for the Packers. He also appeared in seven playoff games with five starts.

Guion was set to serve a four game suspension to start the upcoming season and has a DUI case pending from a June incident in Hawaii. A police report showed Guion’s blood alcohol level was 0.86 percent about an hour after his early morning arrest on June 21 in Waikiki.

The police report said Guion smelled of alcohol and marijuana, stumbled when he walked and spoke with slurred speech when he was pulled over by police.

Guion was first arrested in February of 2015 and charged with two felony counts for possession of a 9-mm semi-automatic handgun and two bags of marijuana that contained a total of 357 grams. He later pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and paid a $5,000 fine. The charge for having a gun while committing a felony was dropped, and a plea deal prevented Guion from having a conviction on his record.

The NFL handed Guion his suspension for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy in March.

The Packers can now wipe Guion’s $1.7 million base salary and $1.6 million in roster bonuses off of their cap.



