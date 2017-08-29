Packers to host free agent Brooks today

The Green Bay Packers are expected to host free-agent outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks today. The decision to bring in a veteran is a clear sign that the Packers aren’t happy with the current level of production beyond Clay Matthews and Nick Perry.

The Packers let Julius Peppers and Datone Jones get away in free agency, ready to give Jayrone Elliott and Kyler Fackrell more of an opportunity.

Through three preseason games, Elliott and Fackrell have combined for five tackles and no sacks.

The Packers haven’t been able to stay healthy as well. Matthews dropped out early on Saturday with an undisclosed injury and Perry later left with an ankle injury.

Elliott has had to deal with back spasms the last couple of weeks and he had to leave Saturday’s game at Denver early.

The Packers also haven’t been able to get former Badger Vince Biegel on the field. The fourth round pick hasn’t practiced since rookie orientation in May when he broke a bone in his foot. After surgery, he’s been rehabbing, trying to get back, but its an injury that requires a tremendous amount of patience. Biegel is currently on the PUP list and could remain there through the first six weeks of the season.

AUDIO: Kyler Fackrell reacts to the Packers bringing in Ahmad Brooks for a visit :16