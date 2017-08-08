PDQ will layoff employees in October

PDQ Food Stores Incorporated plans to lay off 313 employees come October 9th of this year after the Middleton based company announced it would be selling the company to La Crosse based Kwik Trip Inc. last month.

The notice does state Kwik Trip may hire some of the affected employees, and PDQ employees can reapply for a position with Kwik Trip after the sale is complete, however nothing has been guaranteed.

In a press release, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says the agency will work with affected employees using the Dislocated Worker Program to provide transition assistance to workers, and other companies, such as suppliers and distributors.

