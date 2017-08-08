PGA moving it’s “Championship” to May in 2019

The 2017 PGA Championship gets underway this Thursday at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two years from now, the PGA is moving its championship from August to May.

The PGA of America is moving its major championship to May for the first time in 70 years when it goes to Bethpage Black on New York’s Long Island in 2019 as part of a long-term plan that involves a major shift in the golf calendar.

The change has been in the works for four years. The catalyst behind the move was golf’s return to the Olympics, as well as the PGA Tour’s desire to wrap up its FedEx Cup before the NFL season begins.

The PGA Championship would be slotted after the Masters and before the U.S. Open.