Pitching leads Brewers past Cardinals in series finale

The Milwaukee Brewers finally won a series from the St. Louis Cardinals, taking two of three with a 2-1 win at Miller Park on Thursday. Prior to Thursday, the Cardinals had won 13 straight series at Miller Park dating to July 2012.

Matt Garza, who came off the disabled list after recovering from a lower leg strain, allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Jacob Barnes, Anthony Swarzak and Corey Knebel, who notched his 20th save, finished up for the Brewers.

Garza allowed Greg Garcia’s RBI single in the fifth inning, one of only four hits he allowed on the day. That tied the game 1-1, but the Brewers bounced back in the bottom half to retake the lead, collecting three straight two-out singles from Travis Shaw, Hernan Perez and Keon Broxton to put the Brewers on top for good.

Broxton also took away a home run in the second inning from Jose Martinez, leaping high over the wall in right center to snatch a would be home run.

Jesus Aguilar gave the Brewers their first lead with a solo home run in the third, his second long ball in as many days. He clubbed a two run, pinch-hit home run the day before.

The Brewers hit the road for a series in Tampa Bay against the Rays. Brandon Woodruff, who was set to make his major league debut on June 13 in St. Louis but strained his right hamstring, will try again to make his major league debut. The Rays will send Jake Faria (5-1, 2.93) to the mound in opposition.

Bandy out with rib injury

The Brewers say catcher Jett Bandy has a broken rib after being hit by a pitch on Sunday. Bandy was experiencing pain during that game and was removed. Bandy will have to go on the disabled list and the Brewers will have to add a catcher to their roster. Andrew Susac is currently the only catcher at Colorado Springs on the 40-man roster.