Poll: Majority of Wisconsinites ’embarrassed’ by Trump’s conduct

A new poll shows the majority of Wisconsin residents surveyed said they are embarrassed by the President Donald Trump’s conduct in office.

The NBC/Marist poll found 64 percent of Wisconsin residents falling into that category, with just 24 percent saying they were “proud” of his conduct during the past eight months. The same poll also showed Trump with a 33 percent approval rating among Wisconsin residents, while 56 percent said they approved of the work he’s doing.

The poll also showed 32 percent of Wisconsin residents with a favorable view of Republicans and 56 percent with an unfavorable view. For Democrats, 39 percent had a favorable view and 47 percent had an unfavorable one.

The poll found 38 percent of state residents had a favorable view of Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), who faces reelection next fall, while 53 percent had an unfavorable view of the senator.

The poll surveyed attitudes of residents in three states that helped Trump win the presidency last November – Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It surveyed 910 Wisconsin residents earlier this month and had a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percent.