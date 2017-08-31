Previous troubles for deputy in officer involved shooting

A Kewaunee County Sheriff’s deputy currently on paid administrative leave for allegedly firing a fatal shot had previously resigned from the department, following after a pair of misdemeanor convictions.

State investigators say Deputy Jamie Tlachac shot and killed 22-year-old Tyler Whitmire last week, after he refused commands to drop a knife.

A criminal complaint from 2008 claims Tlachac fired shots at several windows after returning home from a night of drinking. He reported the incident to the sheriff’s office the next day.

At noon the day of the report was made, the complaint says Tlachac had a blood-alcohol content that was twice the legal limit. He was given two years probation for the two misdemeanors, while a felony count was dropped.

Tlachac resigned from his job as a jailer/dispatcher but was rehired four years later, being promoted to department’s Patrol Division in 2015.

WTAQ