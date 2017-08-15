Pritzl leads Badgers to exhibition win over New Zealand

Brevin Pritzl helped the Wisconsin men’s basketball team get their five-game foreign trip off to a good start. Pritzl poured in 27 points, including 7 of 9 from distance, as the Badgers knocked off the New Zealand Breakers 85-75 in Auckland on Tuesday morning.

Pritzl, who is expected to play a much larger offensive roll with the Badgers this season, scored 18 points in the first half. He had 12 points in the second quarter alone, after the Badgers trailed the Breakers by nine at the end of the first quarter.

Junior center Ethan Happ added 17 points and freshman guard Brad Davison had 13 for the Badgers, who outscored the Breakers 28-18 in the final quarter.

Happ is the only returning starter for a Badger team that won 27 games a year ago.

The Badgers continue their exhibition tour with a game against Tauranga City on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 1:30 a.m. Wisconsin time. Following that game, the Badgers will head to Australia for three more games.