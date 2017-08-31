Richfield man accused of attacking teen with hammer

A charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide has been filed against a 46-year-old Richfield man who allegedly attacked his 13-year-old neighbor with a hammer.

According to the criminal complaint, Brian Olson has a history of mental health problems and had been having difficulties with neighbors in the weeks leading up to the August 14th attack, which happened while the teen was mowing his parents’ lawn.

The boy’s father heard his son scream and rushed outside to find him slumped over on the lawn mower, bleeding profusely. The victim suffered serious skull fractures and has had at least one surgery. He remains in a Milwaukee Hospital, while his current condition has not been released.

Officers located Olson at the Holy Hill basilica two days after the attack, where he repeatedly asked police to shoot him. Police eventually used a Taser to subdue Olson and take him into custody

Olson has been in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute since his arrest, where he is expected to remain. In the event he is released from the facility, a $500,000 cash bond has been set. His next court appearance is set for October 11th.

