Rookie Kevin King is the latest to be sidelined by injury

The Green Bay Packers now have three of their first four draft picks sidelined in training camp by injury. Top overall pick Kevin King sustained a shoulder injury and didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice.

The 33rd overall pick in the draft had been working in practice with the number-one defense. He was selected to help a pass defense which finished 31st in the league last season.

King joins 3rd round pick Montravius Adams had foot surgery on Tuesday to repair a stress fracture. Fourth round pick Vince Biegel (Wisconsin) started training camp on the P.U.P. list after undergoing foot surgery in the offseason.

Without King, Quinten Rollins teamed with Davon House as the two corners in the base defense on Tuesday while Damarious Randall was anchored in the slot.

The Packers used their top four draft picks on defense and only second-round selection Josh Jones was on the practice field on Tuesday. He’s off to a great start in training camp, continuing to make impact plays on a daily basis.