Roth says Assembly action on Foxconn ‘irrelevant’

The President of the Wisconsin state Senate says action in the Assembly this week on a proposed incentive package for Foxconn is “largely irrelevant.”

State Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) told WTAQ’s Jerry Bader Show this week that he feels the Assembly is rushing through the process of considering the bill, which creates $3 billion in tax credits for the company’s plan to build a LCD manufacturing facility in southeastern Wisconsin. The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill this Thursday, while the Senate has not yet scheduled a hearing on the proposal.

“I think what you find in the Senate is just a deliberative process – making sure that we understand the full impact of this bill before we’re ready to go to the floor and vote on it,” Roth said.

If the Assembly passes the bill this week as expected, Roth said the version the Senate will eventually take up is the one the Joint Finance Committee agrees to advance. “What they agree to after their hearing and exec session – that is what we’ll be taking up and passing on the floor,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) said earlier this month that he hopes the JFC can hold a hearing on the bill around August 22.