Sanfellipo amendments address I-94 East/West corridor

A state lawmaker wants to make sure a crucial Interstate project remains on track. Representative Joe Sanfellipo (R-New Berlin) says the I-94 East-West corridor, between the Zoo and Marquette interchanges, needs to enumerated by the Joint Finance Committee.

“It would be rather foolish for us to spend all the money we did on the interchanges, and then leave that bottleneck in the middle,” Sanfellipo said.

Sanfellipo has drafted a pair of budget resolutions – a $15 public safety surcharge on all moving traffic violations, and a $28 dollar fee to reinstate drivers licenses – which could provide a combined $30 million in revenues to put towards transportation projects. “Not only are we generating an extra $30 million, and we’re not raising gas tax or registration fees, but we’re also doing it in a way that promotes public safety,” he said.

The legislature’s Joint Finance Comittee is scheduled to resume work on the state budget next Tuesday, following the Labor Day holiday weekend. “I’m taking all the hard work away from JFC, all they’ve got to is look at it and say, ‘yeah, let’s put this in, because it makes sense,'” Sanfellipo said.