Sessions to speak in Green Bay on Tuesday

Law enforcement is preparing for Attorney General’s Jeff Sessions’ visit to Green Bay on Tuesday. Sessions will be at the KI Convention Center Tuesday to deliver a speech on opioid drug abuse.

“We’re going to work closely with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI to make sure that his security detail has all the resources available so that he can be transported and be at the event in a safe manner,” said Green Bay Police Captain Kevin Warych says ”

Warych said the nation’s tense political climate is not affecting their preparations. “With any dignitary coming into Green Bay, it’s an utmost priority to make sure that everything is covered and there is no stone left unturned.” He also doesn’t expect any protests for the attornery general’s visit.

“No. There is no intel that has been passed on to me to believe anything otherwise.”

Sessions’ speech to the National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children begins at 10:15 a.m.

