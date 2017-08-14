Shooter sought in drag strip slayings

Three men were shot and killed Sunday evening during an auto racing event near Kenosha. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said a the three were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor at an event known as “Larry’s Fun Fest,” at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove.

The men who were killed were all from the Chicagoland area. Two died at the scene, the third while being transported to a hospital. All three victims were black, and the suspect is described as a black male in his twenties. Sheriff’s sergeant Mark Malecki said the victims had known gang affiliations.

Sheriff Beth told FOX 6 News there were plenty of witnesses, but few initially stepped forward. “Maybe they were afraid someone was going to see them,” he said. “What I’m hoping happens, is that someone who knows what’s going on, who saw what happened, will call us, give us more information so we can catch the person who did this.”

The event at the drag strip drew some 5,000 spectators. “This is a crowd that’s really going out of their way to make something good happen, and one bad apple came in and ruined it for them,” said Brian Mitchell, who volunteers at the festival. “It’s a real tragedy.