Stolen Milwaukee squad car recovered in Missouri

Milwaukee police say an unmarked squad car that was stolen on Monday was recovered in Mississippi County, Missouri. A suspect was taken to a hospital in Sikeston, Missouri with minor injuries.

A 52-year-old Milwaukee man, wanted in connection with several crimes in the Milwaukee area, was taken into custody following a pursuit through Illinois, where he hit a few semis along the way.

The vehicle was taken between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Monday from the area of 7th and Galena. Police chief Ed Flynn said a detective who was carrying a bundle of files into the Sojourner Family Peace Center was apparently unaware that she had dropped the keys to the vehicle.

Other than a squad radio, there was no police equipment of significance in the car.