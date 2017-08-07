Stricker finished third in Champions Tour event

Madison’s Steve Stricker placed third in this weekend’s Champions Tour event, the 3M Championship in Blaine, Minnesota. Stricker shot a final round 66.

Paul Goydos birdied the first playoff hole to win the event over Gene Sauers. Both Goydos and Sauers shot 66 in regulation to get to 20-under 196.

Kevin Sutherland shot 64 to tie Stricker and Brandt Jobe (67) for third, finishing two shots back.

Madison’s Jerry Kelly (67) and Fox Point native Skip Kendall (69) finished well back.

Stricker will now take his game back to the PGA Tour, where he’ll compete for the Wanamaker Trophy this week in the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Stricker will tee off on hole number-10 on Thursday afternoon at 12:40 p.m., paired with Jonas Blixt and Brian Harman.

Jimmy Walker is the defending champion, pulling out the win at Baltusrol in 2016. Rory McIlroy is considered the favorite, having captured the 2010 and the 2015 titles. He also owns the course record at Quail Hollow with a round of 61.

Hideki Matsuyama shot a 9-under-par 61 on Sunday to win the Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.